Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $278.78 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,255 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $278,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. 1,621,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

