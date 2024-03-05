Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183,435 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.78% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $311,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.32. 1,143,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,409. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.