Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 144,633 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,633 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.58% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $386,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $178.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,005. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

