American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,718 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd's holdings in American States Water were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $95.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

