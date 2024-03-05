American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 320.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Up 1.2 %

American International Group stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $74.08. 1,094,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,335. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.