American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

AHR stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

In related news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

