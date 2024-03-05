American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a mkt outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AHR. Citigroup began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NYSE AHR opened at $13.75 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

