American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $13.75 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.56.

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.