American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.71.
In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
