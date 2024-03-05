American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.31. 291,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,244. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,108 shares of company stock worth $1,985,486 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

