American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.55.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AEO opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,750.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,634 shares of company stock worth $2,198,937. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

