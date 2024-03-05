American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXL. UBS Group upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $791.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.63.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

