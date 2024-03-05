American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

AAL opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 529.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 866,648 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

