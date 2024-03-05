Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Shares Gap Down to $17.34

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $16.00. Amer Sports shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 1,751,292 shares changing hands.

AS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

