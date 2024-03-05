Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Ambev by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 59,059,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,368,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 8,157,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

