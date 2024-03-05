Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,174.0 days.

Altus Group Stock Performance

ASGTF stock remained flat at $36.65 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31.

Get Altus Group alerts:

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.