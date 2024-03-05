Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Update

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alto Ingredients by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 208,959 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alto Ingredients by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 1,492,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alto Ingredients by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alto Ingredients by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 413,116 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTO stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alto Ingredients from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

