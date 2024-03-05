AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.54

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.54 and last traded at C$29.51, with a volume of 81294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The stock has a market cap of C$8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.05%.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

