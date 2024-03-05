Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 89,361 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 89,361 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.33. 2,540,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,846,967. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.