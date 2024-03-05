Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,813 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Robert Half worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:RHI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.39. 278,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,467. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.