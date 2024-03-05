Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 214,306 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,306 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,521. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1496 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

