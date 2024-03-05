Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1,873.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DKS traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.99. 307,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.33. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $182.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.