Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Brunswick worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.00. 228,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,877. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

