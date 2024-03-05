Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 247,995 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 247,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after buying an additional 2,409,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 51.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,040,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,039. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

