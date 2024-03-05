Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 47,939 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1,409.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,939 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,868,000 after buying an additional 447,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,259,000 after purchasing an additional 324,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.36. The stock had a trading volume of 201,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,598. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

