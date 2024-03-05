Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $192.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,321. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.08 and a 200-day moving average of $182.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

