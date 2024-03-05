Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 105.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.60. The stock had a trading volume of 69,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,537. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $215.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.03.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,634 shares of company stock worth $502,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.