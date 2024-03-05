Alps Advisors Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,794 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.81. 81,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,852. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,788 in the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

