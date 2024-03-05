Alps Advisors Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 102.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,659 shares of company stock worth $2,113,842. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.29. 182,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,026. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

