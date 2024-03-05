Alps Advisors Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Landstar System worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,536 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.49. The stock had a trading volume of 88,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,068. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.98.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.