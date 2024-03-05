Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,765,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

