Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 33,469 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $98.10. 1,793,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,582. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

