Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.76. 196,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,095. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

