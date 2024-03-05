Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 13,880 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Shares of LFUS traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,672. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.15%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

