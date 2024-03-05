Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RLI by 129.7% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RLI traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.18. 37,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

