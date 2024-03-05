Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Up 20.7% in February

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity at Alpine Immune Sciences

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $772,764.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,064 shares of company stock worth $6,144,959. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALPN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.64. 1,066,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

