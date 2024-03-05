Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 525,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.9% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 183,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,482 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,250. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

