AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 993,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.
AB stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. 147,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,469. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $39.25.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.19%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
