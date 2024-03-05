Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,793,000 after acquiring an additional 103,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

ALGN opened at $308.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.13. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

