Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Tops $2.07 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $175.88 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00063082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00022338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00018319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,055,695,155 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

