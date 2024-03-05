Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.13.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,200 shares of company stock worth $2,758,455. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,086,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,588,000 after acquiring an additional 901,424 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.