Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 134.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,249. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.40.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,200 shares of company stock worth $2,758,455. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

