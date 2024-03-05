Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,169,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494,875 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.38% of Albertsons Companies worth $49,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,978. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

