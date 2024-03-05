Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 778.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NVEI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. 150,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -321.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

About Nuvei

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.