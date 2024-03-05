Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 95,509 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,509 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. 145,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Report on BERY

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.