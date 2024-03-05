Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 73,997 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,997 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of JELD-WEN worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. 37,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.