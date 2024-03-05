Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 73,997 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,997 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of JELD-WEN worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.
Insider Activity at JELD-WEN
In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Price Performance
JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. 37,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
JELD-WEN Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
Read More
