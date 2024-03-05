Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.81. The company had a trading volume of 422,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average is $92.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

