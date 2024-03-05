Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,911 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 1.20% of Kellanova worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,770,248 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 724,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

