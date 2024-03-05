Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 94,357 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 725,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 311,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. 2,734,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,240,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

