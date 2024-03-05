Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $503,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BRBR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 179,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,204. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

